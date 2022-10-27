Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Prosecutors take charge of probe into Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during a congressional...
Man who dragged officer into mob in Capitol attack gets over 7 years in prison
A motel employee described the child’s mother’s demeanor as quote “unphased.”
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges