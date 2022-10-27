Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit.

The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area.

Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting the national debt are top priorities.

“We want to balance the budget and cut federal spending so that we drive down inflation and we stop mortgaging our kids fiscal future,” said Good.

NBC12 spent time with Good during a stop in the Town of Louisa. Good, a constitutional and biblical conservative, also says he hopes Republicans retake the House, to bring about even more change.

“All Americans want good schools, a decent job, they want affordable groceries, cheap gas. They want safe neighborhoods, a secure border and a stronger America,” said Good.

His Democratic opponent is Josh Throneburg. The father of two says he’s put 40,000 miles on his car crossing the 5th District.

Economic concerns are what he’s hearing from voters, including the rising cost of fuel.

“When gas prices get high out here in a rural, agricultural district, that’s lots of big trucks, driving lots of miles and that is a real strain on the checkbooks and wallets of our constituents,” said Throneburg.

Top priorities for Throneburg include expanding broadband across the district, making health care more accessible and finding ways to reinvest in rural areas.

“A high priority for me as a candidate is how do we bring resources and investment back into those rural spaces that have been hollowed out as businesses have left and jobs disappeared,” said Throneburg.

UVA’s Center for Politics has rated this contest as “safe” for the Republican incumbent. Voters will make that call on Nov. 8.

