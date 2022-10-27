Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee back inside the store. Once inside, the suspect demanded money from the safe. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

