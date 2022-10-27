2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A child died five days after being found alone in an Ashland motel, police said Thursday.

Two people - Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

Police said they were called to a motel in the 800 block of England Street for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Upon arrival the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on scene.”

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center and died on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.

