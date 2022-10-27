Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A child died five days after being found alone in an Ashland motel, police said Thursday.

Two people - Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

Police said they were called to a motel in the 800 block of England Street for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Upon arrival the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on scene.”

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center and died on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

Latest News

Money is available to homeowners and businesses to install rain gardens, cisterns, green roofs,...
Program aims to help businesses, homeowners improve water quality in Va.
Tactics to fight inflation
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
Jeffrey Faries was decertified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on Oct. 4.
Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified