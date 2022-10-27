2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were bought at:

Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, Henry County

Food Lion, 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center in Virginia Beach

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 19-36-37-46-56, and the Powerball number was 24.

Even though there was no jackpot-winning ticket, the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has now grown to $800 million.

