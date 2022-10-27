Healthcare Pros
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were bought at:

  • Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, Henry County
  • Food Lion, 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center in Virginia Beach

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 19-36-37-46-56, and the Powerball number was 24.

Even though there was no jackpot-winning ticket, the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has now grown to $800 million.

