Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another morning with low clouds and fog with a few afternoon scattered showers possible.

Wednesday: Fog and low clouds during the morning/midday. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening. Any rain will be spotty and light. Highs in upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Halloween Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A lingering shower is possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

