Watchdog to probe tourism contract with Youngkin ad-maker

The contract was executed earlier this year and drew prompt criticism from Virginia Democrats...
The contract was executed earlier this year and drew prompt criticism from Virginia Democrats when news outlets reported it earlier this year.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s state government watchdog agency says it will examine the awarding of a six-figure contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker for the production of a state tourism video that featured the governor.

A spokesperson for the Office of the State Inspector General says the probe will focus on whether appropriate procurement laws were followed and whether any government funds were wasted.

The contract was executed earlier this year and drew prompt criticism from Virginia Democrats when news outlets reported it earlier this year.

