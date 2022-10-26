Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University has claimed victory after competing in a new golf tournament over the weekend.

VUU’s golf team, along with Virginia State University were among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that competed in the River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

The Panthers were led by medalist Alkin Barkley, who finished four shots clear of the field at 3-over par total.

Elizabeth City State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, and Winston-Salem State University also competed in the two-round tournament.

Barkley collected All-Tournament Team accolades alongside teammate Hayden Garcia. VSU’s Juan Ruiz Patino, who finished fifth in the tournament, was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

