Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

A timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday as Richmond’s police chief. Here’s a look at the timeline of events since he was named chief in 2020:

JUNE 2020

  • Mayor Levar Stoney asks for Will Smith’s resignation at the height of violent protests in the city of Richmond. Smith then resigns.
  • Jody Blackwell is named interim chief.
  • Gerald Smith is announced as the new chief of police. At the time the department is faced with criticism about how the riots were handled and officers’ interactions with protestors.

JULY 2020

  • Gerald Smith is sworn in as Chief of Police

DECEMBER 2021

  • Chief Smith is asked to resign by The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) because of results from their anonymous survey

JULY 2022

Looking back, Chief Smith says they didn’t get the messaging right.

AUGUST 2022

  • 2 - Federal charges filed against suspects
  • 3 - Federal court takes over the case
  • 5 - Suspects’ first federal court appearance
  • 8 - Smith says he will no longer discuss the Fourth of July incident
  • 12 - Senator Kaine says the community is owed answers
  • 16 - Smith says he has “no regrets” about the way the alleged mass shooting plot was handled, Richmond councilor Katherine Jordan calls for special meeting
  • 26- A report reveals Smith was informed in writing before his July 6 news conference that the location of any potential incident was “unknown.”
  • 29 - Smith apologizes for “confusion and anxiety over July 4th shooting plot”

SEPTEMBER 2022

6 - City council holds a private meeting with Smith (closed session)

14 - First of five “community conversations” is held

OCTOBER 2022

24 - Councilwoman Reva Trammel calls for Chief’s Smith resignation

25 - Smith resigns and Richard Edwards is sworn in as acting chief

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

Latest News

©2022 Scott K. Brown Photography, Inc.
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic
Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers
Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers
The Confederate general’s remains will go to a cemetery in Culpeper while the statue will be...
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue