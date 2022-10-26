A timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday as Richmond’s police chief. Here’s a look at the timeline of events since he was named chief in 2020:

JUNE 2020

at the height of violent protests in the city of Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney asks for Will Smith’s resignationat the height of violent protests in the city of Richmond. Smith then resigns

Jody Blackwell is named interim chief.

Gerald Smith is announced as the new chief of police . At the time the department is faced with criticism about how the riots were handled and officers’ interactions with protestors.

JULY 2020

Gerald Smith is sworn in as Chief of Police

DECEMBER 2021

Chief Smith is asked to resign by The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) because of results from their anonymous survey

JULY 2022

4 - Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration happens as planned.

6 - Smith holds a news conference stating a mass shooting was planned for Dogwood Dell

- RPD - RPD responds after questions are raised about their response to the alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot.

Looking back, Chief Smith says they didn’t get the messaging right.

AUGUST 2022

SEPTEMBER 2022

6 - City council holds a private meeting with Smith (closed session)

14 - First of five “community conversations” is held

OCTOBER 2022

24 - Councilwoman Reva Trammel calls for Chief’s Smith resignation

25 - Smith resigns and Richard Edwards is sworn in as acting chief

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.