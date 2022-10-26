Healthcare Pros
SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

