Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats.

There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance.

Halloween Community Ride

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A community bike ride of full of spooky décor is happening in the Museum District/Fan and near West End at Cameo Cakery & Cafe located at 306 Libbie Avenue. Guests are invited to bring their own bike or rent a bike for a fee. Costumes are encouraged!

Spooktacular

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

Presented by the Thomas Dale High School Band and Orchestra this free event will feature a concert following a Trunk or Treat at the Perkinson Center for the arts and education.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to Midnight.

The Perkinson Center will present the longest-running midnight movie of all time! Guests are encouraged to wear an appropriate Transylvanian costume to view “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on the big screen!

Pamplin Park Host “WHO KILLED SERGEANT KORPER?” Murder Mystery

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 28 - Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Observe Halloween with a historically set murder mystery at Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier. Attendees will join an army detective as they question suspects and follow leads to help discover, “Who Killed Sergeant Korper?”, tours are offered twice nightly. Space is limited and reservations are required to guarantee a spot on the tour. The lantern-lit walk will begin at the Hart Farm, located at 6915 Duncan Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.

Haunted car wash at Tommy’s Express

Friday - Sunday, Oct. 28 - Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get your car washed and an adrenaline rush! Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash which will be illuminated in black lighting and special effects. Once you are inside there is no telling what will jump out at your car. Wear your costume for a chance to win a 6-month membership of unlimited washes.

Halloween Bike Tour

Saturday, Oct. 29 (10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Guests are invited to experience the haunted history of land and structures along the Virginia Capital Trail with a special tour of a haunted historic site. This event will be held at 600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City, VA. Costumes are encouraged!

Movie under the stars: “Ghostbusters”

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloweeners of all ages are invited to watch a classic under the stars. Hosted by St. James the Less Episcopal Church, guests are invited to bring their blankets and popcorn to watch “Ghostbusters.” This event will take place at St. James the Less Episcopal Church located at 125 Beverly Road Ashland, VA, 23005.

Kids Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Ashland association is hosting a tricky or treaty scavenger hunt. Participants will be given a map that can be used to find safe and friendly Halloween Hosts in every neighborhood. Plus, orange yard signs will be in front of each host’s address to help navigate. The participant who finds three stamps during the hunt will receive a prize.

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat events

There are dozens of trunk-or-treat events at local churches and community centers throughout the region. Be sure to check their websites for more information. Below is a sampling of events happening:

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elizabeth Randolph YMCA is hosting a fun night of spooks and treats for the whole family. Costumes are strongly encouraged and brave visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the haunted bus. This event will take place at the Elizabeth Randolph YMCA located at 2269 Mann Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139.

Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry High school welcomes trick-or-treaters of all ages to come to enjoy an evening of candy-filled fun. Students, teachers, and administrators will decorate their vehicles for Halloween and hand out candy to welcome the public to campus. This event will take place at the Patrick Henry High school located at 122449 West Patrick Henry Road, Ashland, VA 23005.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to celebrate Halloween with a family-friendly outdoor experience in Old Towne Petersburg. The church parking lot will be transformed into candy central so kids are able to enjoy collecting candy from trunk to trunk. The event will take place on Market St directly behind the church at 110 North Union Street Petersburg, VA, 23803.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swansboro Baptist Church welcomes all to a Fall community celebration and Trunk-or-Treat. The fun-filled event will feature free food, pumpkin picking, music, games and more. this event will be held at 3801 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23224.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hopewell police department has partnered with multiple local organizations to bring you a safe condensed location for kids to trick-or-treat. The event will include free food, drinks, games, pumpkin painting, music, a car show and much more. Costumes are not mandatory but are encouraged for all ages. The location of this event will be held at 400 Weston Lane, Hopewell, VA 23860.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to Trunk-or-Treating, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will be hosting an afternoon of meaningful family-friendly fun. The trunk or treat event will feature a face painting station, s’mores pop-up treats, food trucks, raffles and awesome prizes. In addition to the fun, Hardywood West Creek will be donating 5% of all beer sales to the Greater Richmond SCAN which is a local nonprofit organization dedicated solely to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in the Greater Richmond area.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wave Church Richmond invites the whole community to their annual Trunk-or-Treat event which features inflatables, treats, food, games prizes and more. All visitors are encouraged to wear costumes. The location of this event will be held at 1801 Nuckols Road Glen Allen, VA 23059.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat event. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes however they are not required. The location of this event will be held at 7000 Park Avenue Richmond, VA.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southside Church invites families to an evening of fun, safe trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged and families are welcome to enjoy a great time going to the trunks to get loads of candy. The event will take place in two separate locations.

S outhside Church at 6851 Courthouse Road Chesterfield, VA. 23832

Southside Church at 13930 Happy Hill Road Chester, VA. 23831

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond City Sherriff Office will partner with public service agencies, community leaders, and corporate partners to host the annual Trunk-Or-Treat. Community partners are asked to donate candy which will be scanned and distributed to all participating partners on the day of the event. Prizes will be given to the most decorative and creative trunks and costumes. The event will take place at the Richmond City Sherriff’s Office located at 1701 Fairfield Way Richmond, VA 23223.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City of Hopewell will transform Hopewell City Hall into an oasis of Halloween fun and treats. This is a free, family-friendly event that will include food, candy, live music, and games. Costumes are encouraged and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will take place at 300 North Main Street (back parking lot).

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the Candypalooza lane hosted by New Community Church. Trick or Treaters are welcome to a fun and family-friendly Truck or Treat for the whole family. The event will take place at Caravati’s Architectural Salvage located at 201 England Street Ashland, 23005.

