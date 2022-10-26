Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events

Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a one-day combined effort to remove potentially...
Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a one-day combined effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our communities.(KPLC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs.

Americans are also advised that flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose a potential health and safety hazard.

For the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, residents are being asked to surrender their expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and medications. Accepted medicines include solid and liquid dosage medications such as tablets, capsules, pills, and cough syrups which should be kept sealed in original containers.

Below is a list of nearby collection sites which will be open Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more collection sites, click here.

AMELIA COUNTY

  • Amelia Pharmacy
  • Walgreens

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

  • Hancock Village Shopping Center
  • Defense Logistics Agency Police Department- Building 201

CITY OF RICHMOND

  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Richmond Police Department - Training Academy
  • University of Richmond Police Department

HANOVER COUNTY

  • Ashland Police Department - Visitor parking lot
  • Hanover County Sheriff’s Office - Mechanicsville Convenience Center

HENRICO COUNTY

  • Henrico Police Department - Training Center (entrance on Shrader Road)

TRI-CITIES (and other nearby locations)

  • Hopewell Police Department
  • Hopewell Police Department - John Randolph Hospital
  • Prince George County Police Department - side parking lot
  • Colonial Heights Police Department - New Life Christian Academy
  • Petersburg Police Department
  • Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office - Eastside Enhancement Center

ADDITIONAL LOCALITIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

  • HCA Virginia Health System hospitals are hosting their annual “Crush the Crisis’' opioid take-back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.
  • Virginia State Police Division 1 office
  • Goochland County - Fire/Rescue Company 5
  • Goochland County - Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1
  • Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Mary Washington Primary Care & Pediatrics
  • New Kent Sheriff’s Office
  • King William County Sheriff’s Office - Food Lion
  • Fort Lee Police Station
  • Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office - Safe Exchange Zone
  • Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Walgreens
  • King and Queen Sherrif’s Office - Pamunkey Regional Library front lot
  • Spotsylvania County - Regional Medical Center under the main entrance awning
  • Spotsylvania County - Mary Washington Health Care Emergency and Outpatient Center
  • Tappahannock Police Department - Walmart

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

Latest News

Some states may add COVID-19 vaccines to their list of vaccination requirements for school...
Virginia Department of Health provides insight on COVID vaccine guidelines for schools
The announcements came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that COVID-19 shots should be...
Youngkin, Gilbert oppose adding COVID vaccines to state list
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
New study shows minority lung cancer patients have lower survival rates
New technology in Central Virginia gives patients a better chance at surviving breast cancer
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital first to carry contrast dye mammograms in central Virginia