Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events
Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs.
Americans are also advised that flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose a potential health and safety hazard.
For the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, residents are being asked to surrender their expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and medications. Accepted medicines include solid and liquid dosage medications such as tablets, capsules, pills, and cough syrups which should be kept sealed in original containers.
Below is a list of nearby collection sites which will be open Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more collection sites, click here.
AMELIA COUNTY
- Amelia Pharmacy
- Walgreens
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
- Hancock Village Shopping Center
- Defense Logistics Agency Police Department- Building 201
CITY OF RICHMOND
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Richmond Police Department - Training Academy
- University of Richmond Police Department
HANOVER COUNTY
- Ashland Police Department - Visitor parking lot
- Hanover County Sheriff’s Office - Mechanicsville Convenience Center
HENRICO COUNTY
- Henrico Police Department - Training Center (entrance on Shrader Road)
TRI-CITIES (and other nearby locations)
- Hopewell Police Department
- Hopewell Police Department - John Randolph Hospital
- Prince George County Police Department - side parking lot
- Colonial Heights Police Department - New Life Christian Academy
- Petersburg Police Department
- Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office - Eastside Enhancement Center
ADDITIONAL LOCALITIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA
- HCA Virginia Health System hospitals are hosting their annual “Crush the Crisis’' opioid take-back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.
- Virginia State Police Division 1 office
- Goochland County - Fire/Rescue Company 5
- Goochland County - Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1
- Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Mary Washington Primary Care & Pediatrics
- New Kent Sheriff’s Office
- King William County Sheriff’s Office - Food Lion
- Fort Lee Police Station
- Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office - Safe Exchange Zone
- Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Walgreens
- King and Queen Sherrif’s Office - Pamunkey Regional Library front lot
- Spotsylvania County - Regional Medical Center under the main entrance awning
- Spotsylvania County - Mary Washington Health Care Emergency and Outpatient Center
- Tappahannock Police Department - Walmart
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.