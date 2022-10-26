Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs.

Americans are also advised that flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose a potential health and safety hazard.

For the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, residents are being asked to surrender their expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and medications. Accepted medicines include solid and liquid dosage medications such as tablets, capsules, pills, and cough syrups which should be kept sealed in original containers.

Below is a list of nearby collection sites which will be open Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more collection sites, click here.

AMELIA COUNTY

Amelia Pharmacy

Walgreens

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Hancock Village Shopping Center

Defense Logistics Agency Police Department- Building 201

CITY OF RICHMOND

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Richmond Police Department - Training Academy

University of Richmond Police Department

HANOVER COUNTY

Ashland Police Department - Visitor parking lot

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office - Mechanicsville Convenience Center

HENRICO COUNTY

Henrico Police Department - Training Center (entrance on Shrader Road)

TRI-CITIES (and other nearby locations)

Hopewell Police Department

Hopewell Police Department - John Randolph Hospital

Prince George County Police Department - side parking lot

Colonial Heights Police Department - New Life Christian Academy

Petersburg Police Department

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office - Eastside Enhancement Center

ADDITIONAL LOCALITIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

HCA Virginia Health System hospitals are hosting their annual “Crush the Crisis’' opioid take-back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

Virginia State Police Division 1 office

Goochland County - Fire/Rescue Company 5

Goochland County - Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Mary Washington Primary Care & Pediatrics

New Kent Sheriff’s Office

King William County Sheriff’s Office - Food Lion

Fort Lee Police Station

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office - Safe Exchange Zone

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office - Walgreens

King and Queen Sherrif’s Office - Pamunkey Regional Library front lot

Spotsylvania County - Regional Medical Center under the main entrance awning

Spotsylvania County - Mary Washington Health Care Emergency and Outpatient Center

Tappahannock Police Department - Walmart

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.