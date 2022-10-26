News to Know for Oct. 26: 2 Chesterfield officers shot; Richmond Police Chief resigns; Halloween on Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday!

Two Chesterfield Officers Shot

The shooting happened along Timsberry Circle yesterday evening.

Police say the officers were responding to an “emotional distress” call - when the suspect attacked and shot both of them.

The suspect was also shot during the incident.

He is now in police custody.

Chesterfield Police said they would review body camera footage to piece together what led to the gunfire and interview witnesses.

Police Chief Gerald Smith Resigns

Chief Gerald Smith is stepping down amid calls from the local police union for him to exit as well as some city council members.

All of this happened after a swirl of controversy over an alleged mass shooting plot, and ongoing low morale within RPD.

Chief Smith took the top post in Richmond at the height of the George Floyd protests after nearly 30 years at the Charlotte PD.

Then this year, Chief Smith announced at a press conference that an alleged mass shooting plot for the Fourth of July at Dogwood Dell was thwarted by RPD.

As it turns out, open records requests proved the so-called location of ‘Dogwood Dell’ was never the confirmed target.

Also, no shooting plot charges were ever brought against the men named.

An interim police chief was appointed - Acting Major Richard Edwards. Smith will be on administrative leave until Dec. 31.

Who is Acting Major Rick Edwards?

Now that the Chief has resigned, an interim chief will take over starting today.

Acting Major Rick Edwards is a decorated officer and has been with the department for 23 years.

He is a former standout on the University of Richmond basketball team and is said to be well-respected within the department.

Mayor Levar Stoney said Edwards’ team approach gives him great hope that the department will be in the right hands.

A nationwide search for a permanent replacement will begin soon.

Controversy Brewing Over VCU-Branded Beer

VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members.

Long-time professor Dr. Everett Carpenter said school policy explicitly prohibits putting the VCU brand on alcoholic beverages.

In May, the university’s president put an interim policy in place allowing exceptions. VCU signed the beer contract under that policy.

Carpenter said when faculty returned in the fall, they did not approve of the modified policy.

In response, VCU says it will not market the branded beer directly to students.

It adds the launch of VCU-branded beer will be accompanied by a strong message of responsible use.

The event has looked different in the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Richmond, residents along Hanover Avenue are stocking up on candy and decorations for “Halloween on Hanover.”

Between 75 and 80 percent of houses along the block have signed up to participate.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but residents are excited to get back into the spirit this year.

Hanover Avenue between Granby Street and Meadow Street will be closed between 5 and 9 p.m. on Halloween night.

How’s the Weather?

Another morning with low clouds and fog with a few afternoon scattered showers possible.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

