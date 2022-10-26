Healthcare Pros
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

