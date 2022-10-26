Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s been a major update on the legal battle to remove Richmond’s final Confederate statue.
A judge cleared the way for the A.P. Hill Monument to be removed.
The Confederate general’s remains will go to a cemetery in Culpeper while the statue will be donated to the Black History Museum.
A group of Hill’s descendants launched a legal challenge over what will happen to the granite marker.
Work will not start right away in case of an appeal.
