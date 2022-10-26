Grand jury hearing set for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The case of the Bridgewater College Shooting Suspect has been certified to a grand jury. 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday and was determined to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson on Feb.1, 2021 at Bridgewater College. He is currently being held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Campbell’s case now goes to Rockingham County Circuit Court where he will appear in front of a grand jury on Nov. 21.

