Free Wi-Fi now available in Downtown Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Efforts to make Wi-Fi more accessible in the Town of Ashland have now become reality.

Ashland, along with Connected Solutions Group launched a free Wi-Fi network for residents, visitors, and businesses in the historic district.

The network hubs are housed at city hall, the train station, the movie theater, and the police station - providing coverage all across the downtown area.

“We’ve been discussing the deployment of free public Wi-Fi in our historic downtown for years,” said Matt Reynal, Ashland’s Deputy Town Manager. “We recognize that it will attract even more people to the Center of the Universe and help support our tourism economy.”

Not only is this useful for restaurants and shops, which need internet to run their systems - but this will support the town’s tourism - giving visitors free, easy access to wi-fi.

