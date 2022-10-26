Healthcare Pros
Fifth district debate to take place at Hampden-Sydney College

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign trail heats up in the 5th District congressional race as the two candidates face off in a debate forum.

Josh Throneburg, the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 5th congressional district will debate Republican Rep. Bob Good. They say the debate is the only face-to-face event to which Rep. Good’s campaign has agreed.

The forum comes after Throneburg says he challenged Good to multiple debates and was turned down. Now, Good is following up on his early campaign promise to debate the Democrat.

The debate will happen at Hampden-Sydney College October 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Questions will come from Hampden-Sydney students provided to a moderator in advance. Candidates will not see the questions in advance, and there will be no follow-up questions. The forum is hosted by the Wilson Center for Leadership in the public interest.

The event is open to the public and students, but seating is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

To learn more about both of the 5th district candidates, you can read and watch their profile stories here:

Bob Good profile

Josh Throneburg profile

