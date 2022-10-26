Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area.

The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

We’ll start with the incumbent in this race Democrat Donald McEachin. The three-term congressman says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about often, but he also says there are plenty of environmental concerns.

“While we are a modern society in many ways, we’ve got a lot of catching up to do when it comes to things like clean water, clean air,” said Donald McEachin, (D) Congressional Candidate for VA-04.

McEachin touted the federal dollars pouring into the district, which he helped secure, to replace aging infrastructure like roads, bridges and lead pipes underground. He also says he will work harder to expand broadband access.

“After you get past Hopewell and Petersburg, you are in Southside rural Virginia. An area of our state that desperately needs high-speed internet and broadband expansion,” said McEachin.

His Republican opponent is Leon Benjamin.

Born in Richmond, the former Navy combat pilot says after knocking on thousands of doors, top issues include border security and the rising cost of food and fuel.

“The issues are what I call kitchen table. These are things that are right, affect every person regardless of party,” said Leon Benjamin, (R) Congressional Candidate for VA-04.

As a father of three, Benjamin also says parents should be able to choose what their children are learning in the classroom.

It’s part of his education reform plan.

“We’re talking about parental rights. That’s a big thing. School choice. I call it the money follows the child. Parents ought to have a right to choose where they want their kids to go and not keep their children in a failing system,” said Benjamin.

UVA’s Center for Politics has rated this contest as “safe” for the incumbent democrat. Voters will make that call on Nov. 8.

