Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College.

The following institutions were respresented:

  • Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey
  • Eastern Mennonite University
  • Shenandoah University
  • Mountain Gateway Community College
  • Virginia Military Institute
  • Southern Virginia University
  • Radford University
  • Christendom College

U.S. Congressman Ben Cline who represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District joined the discussion.

“To keep him informed about some of the challenges of higher education and kind of brainstorm some solutions to some of those challenges,” Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College said about Cline’s attendance. “And how working families are struggling to figure out the best way to educate the students and the workforce of the future.”

The leaders discussed the price of higher education and making it more accessible and affordable.

Downey said this is an annual meeting to discuss the pressures and trends in higher education.

”We talked about some of the workforce challenges we’re facing hiring really qualified faculty, particularly in certain disciplines, we talked about some of the inflationary challenges that we have with our budgets and then all of us supported increasing the Pell grant,” Dr. Downey

Leaders from both private and public schools, along with two-year and four-year institutes were represented at the round table.

“All of us benefit from federal funds like the Pell grant and other grants and opportunities,” Downey said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

Latest News

©2022 Scott K. Brown Photography, Inc.
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned on Oct. 25, 2022.
A timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief
Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers
Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers
The Confederate general’s remains will go to a cemetery in Culpeper while the statue will be...
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue
Judge sides with Richmond in legal battle over removing A.P. Hill statue