Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said.

On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester.

Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter, of Richmond, was visiting family in the neighborhood when officers were called.

Two officers were on the scene for about 20 minutes and were waiting on a return call from the Chesterfield Crisis Team Board when Hunter attacked the officer with him, police said. Hunter attempted to grab the officer’s holstered firearm and the two struggled over the weapon.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest and avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.

Hearing the commotion, the second officer ran to help their partner and was shot in the upper leg. Hunter was also shot, but police did not provide any details on where his gunshot wound is.

Both Chesterfield County Police officers and Hunter have been treated and released from area hospitals.

“Hunter’s intent cannot be misinterpreted,” said Chief Katz. “This suspect was convicted of a violent offense, in prison and released early — only to cause harm to my officers. Someone should answer for that.”

Hunter was charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony. He is currently being held in Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

