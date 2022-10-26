Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said.

On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester.

Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter, of Richmond, was visiting family in the neighborhood when officers were called.

Two officers were on the scene for about 20 minutes and were waiting on a return call from the Chesterfield Crisis Team Board when Hunter attacked the officer with him, police said. Hunter attempted to grab the officer’s holstered firearm and the two struggled over the weapon.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest and avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.

Hearing the commotion, the second officer ran to help their partner and was shot in the upper leg. Hunter was also shot, but police did not provide any details on where his gunshot wound is.

Both Chesterfield County Police officers and Hunter have been treated and released from area hospitals.

“Hunter’s intent cannot be misinterpreted,” said Chief Katz. “This suspect was convicted of a violent offense, in prison and released early — only to cause harm to my officers. Someone should answer for that.”

Hunter was charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony. He is currently being held in Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

Latest News

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says now former police chief Gerald Smith had a planned meeting at...
Stoney provides some insight into resignation of city’s police chief
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to steal your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
The contract was executed earlier this year and drew prompt criticism from Virginia Democrats...
Watchdog to probe tourism contract with Youngkin ad-maker