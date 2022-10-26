Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Candidates, parties looking for Latino support as midterms near

Candidates, parties looking for Latino support as midterms near
Candidates, parties looking for Latino support as midterms near(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The midterm elections are fast approaching meaning candidates and parties are making last-minute pitches to voters. As they target voting blocks, many political strategists are hoping to sway Latino voters across the country.

“Republicans have put in the hard work. We’ve put in the hard work over several cycles,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

Alvarez believes rapidly growing Latino communities are gravitating toward her party’s message. Historically Democrats dominate when it comes to Latino support, though it is not a monolithic voting bloc. In the 2020 general election, Latinos overwhelmingly supported Democrats and President Joe Biden, however notable fractures were exposed in places like Miami-Dade County, where Republicans and former President Donald Trump won, flipping a Congressional seat.

“We have seen great success and great trends with the growth of our party among Hispanics,” said Alvarez.

But Maca Casado from the Democratic National Committee argues Latinos are the reason President Biden is in office.

“They knew he was going to deliver,” said Casado.

Casado says Democrats are focused on visiting the many different types of Latino communities across the country, highlighting what she considers to be policy wins like student loan forgiveness, the Inflation Reduction Act, and low unemployment rates among Latinos.

“We’re very proud to take the message of everything the Biden-Harris administration is accomplishing for Latinos,” said Casado.

The 2020 Census showed 62 million people identified as Latino are living in this country. Looking at key Congressional races in states like Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, Latino voters are pivotal.

“I think it’s really healthy for Democracy when both parties think we have to compete, and compete vigorously, for voters,” said Mark Rom, a political expert from Georgetown University.

Rom says the diversity in the voting block makes these votes up for grabs. He adds while some may be sympathetic to Democratic social programs, others may be swayed by conservative values. And despite historic success for Democrats, he thinks they will be penalized if they take those votes for granted.

“The party that’s most successful at getting Hispanic voters…they’re going to have a chance to change American politics,” said Rom.

Midterm election day is Tuesday, November 8th but millions of Americans are already utilizing early voting.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

Latest News

Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Fifth district debate to take place at Hampden-Sydney College
Due to redistricting about 60% of the 1st District is now covering parts of Chesterfield, King...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 1st congressional district
These locations are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, and, Nov. 5...
5 Chesterfield libraries now open for early in-person voting
Gun show attendee browses the selection at the Sunday, March 25 gun show. A majority of vendors...
Gun safety, gun rights advocates disagree on effectiveness of new merchant code
Voters head to the polls early on Election Day at the Fairfax County Government Center.
Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters