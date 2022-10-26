3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.

Hearing the commotion, the second officer ran to assist their partner and was shot in the upper leg.

Now we rely upon the expertise of the nurses, doctors and other personnel, so please keep them in your thoughts as well. https://t.co/wE9NTtkF6g — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) October 26, 2022

The suspect and the officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expecting to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.

