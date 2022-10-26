Healthcare Pros
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

The officers were responding to a call involving a “emotionally disturbed person”
Two Chesterfield County Police Officers were shot Tuesday evening in the Broadwater Community.
Two Chesterfield County Police Officers were shot Tuesday evening in the Broadwater Community.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.

Hearing the commotion, the second officer ran to assist their partner and was shot in the upper leg.

The suspect and the officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expecting to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.

