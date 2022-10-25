Tuesday Forecast: Some dense fog, then partly to mostly sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will stay above average the next few days with cooler temperatures arriving Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

Tuesday: Dense Fog Advisory through 10am for some areas south and west of Richmond. Patchy areas of morning fog in RVA. Then Partly to mostly sunny. High around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. An isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible by evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Halloween Monday: Partly sunny. A chance for a few showers toward trick-or-treat time. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

