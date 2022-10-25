RHHD now offering COVID-19 boosters for children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Henrico Health Districts are now offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children.

Children ages five and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and children aged six and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.

RHHD says either booster must be administered at least two months after the child’s last dose.

“We know respiratory viruses like COVID-19 tend to thrive during the winter months, so getting our children boosted and up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to keep them—and their families—safe as we head into the holiday season,” says Dr. Elaine Perry, Director of RHHD.

Those interested in the bivalent COVID-19 boosters can go to an RHHD walk-in clinic or make an appointment online.

