Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hundreds across Richmond prepare for their trick-or-treating adventures on Halloween, several residents along Hanover Avenue are also stocking up on candy and planning their decorations for Halloween on Hanover.

A resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, told NBC12 between 75 and 80 percent of the households along the block have signed up to participate in the event, which has looked different since the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin McQueen, who lives along this block of Hanover Avenue, said last year’s festivities were also scaled down due to the virus.

“Last year, we did not close the block down because of the pandemic,” he told NBC12.

This year, McQueen said the event will resemble times before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think it should be back to the way it was pre-pandemic.” McQueen said. “This year, our block got together and we’re closing the block down so we’ll have security.”

The Richmond Police Department confirmed with NBC12 Hanover Avenue between Granby Street and Meadow Street will be closed between 5-9 p.m. on Halloween night.

“It’s a great sign that things are kind of hopefully getting back to normal the way they were, so it’s great to see,” Kevin McQueen said.

“It’s an opportunity for the block to come together and I think it’s a great way to come bring some energy to the community,” said Lorraine McQueen.

The McQueens moved to Hanover Avenue four years ago, where they started to share their pirate decorations on their yard for trick-or-treaters during Halloween on Hanover.

This year, the McQueens are thankful to be part of this event alongside their neighbors.

“Just have people walk down the street, come by and say hi, look at the pirate and look at all the skeletons we have up here, it’s just great to have that energy back,” said Kevin McQueen.

