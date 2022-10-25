Healthcare Pros
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their apartment building. (WISN, VIEWER PICS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say the six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide.

The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland.

Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound.

He says Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.

