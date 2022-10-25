News to Know for Oct. 25: 7 schools receive bomb threats; Virginia student test scores drop; Man escapes Williamsburg hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday!

Man Shot Multiple Times in Henrico

A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

7 Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in Hampton Roads to evacuate yesterday.

The threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake.

Emergency teams scoured the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them.

Police are now looking for the person or person who called them in.

A bomb threat is a Class 5 felony in Virginia.

Virginia Sees Big Drop in Student Test Scores

A decline for Virginia fourth and eighth graders inside the classroom.

The Nation’s Report Card showed a dramatic decline in test scores for fourth and eighth graders.

Virginia’s 4th-grade students fell below the national average in reading, and are barely above the national average in math- with scores dropping 11 points in the last 5 years.

Only 32 percent of students are proficient in reading, with 38 percent proficient in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth’s eighth graders also dropped.

The governor also outlined seven steps he said his administration would pursue in an effort to address the falling performance, including an overhaul of the state’s school accreditation system.

He also directed the State Superintendent to require all school divisions to update their spending plans for federal recovery funds.

Youngkin says multiple school districts have over $100 million dollars unspent.

Police Looking for Man Who Escaped from Eastern State Hospital

Officials said Christopher Feagin broke out of the mental health facility yesterday morning.

He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Feagin has multiple tattoos on both arms, and a woman’s face tattooed on his face.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

How’s the Weather?

There will be some dense fog throughout the morning for some areas south and west of Richmond.

Then partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs around 70.

