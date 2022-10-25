Healthcare Pros
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Gunshots that rang late Monday out in a Glen Allen neighborhood left neighbors shaken up.

“We hear pop pop pop. It was like eight to 10 times,” one resident said. " And then all of a sudden you hear all of these police sirens.”

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads.

“I have lived here since 1978 and we have never, ever, had anything like this, so we’re all concerned and afraid,” resident Martha Smith said.

Henrico Police say the victim is currently in critical condition but is stable.

Neighbors say the victim is a recent high school graduate. Police have not confirmed this.

“This is not happening all the time. This is something that has never happened,” Smith said.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene and has not been captured

One resident who prefers to remain anonymous says as a mother, she will now think twice about letting her children play in the front yard.

“I’m trying to give them a sense of the childhood that I had as a kid growing up, where we could go outside and play, and ride our bikes, and not have much of a fear of the world, but then I also want to keep them safe, and I want to keep them in our bubble, but I don’t even know if that’s safe anymore,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

