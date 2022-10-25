Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg on Monday was captured Tuesday in James City County.

Police also confirmed that the man has used several aliases.

“Further investigation has also confirmed that Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases he has used over the years. He is actually Michael Lee Corey Malone, 32,” Virginia State Police said in a social media post.

He was located around noon Tuesday in the 6400 block of Route 60 after someone recognized him inside a convenience store.

The U.S. Marshals Service and James City County Police helped Virginia State Police in the search efforts.

