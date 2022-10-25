Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this point, police do not have any suspect information.
