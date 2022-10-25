Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year.

On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the murder of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.

Haughton was shot and killed in the Fan neighborhood in January - making Richmond’s first homicide in 2022.

On Monday, Johnson was sentenced to 40 years for second-degree murder with 18 years suspended, and an additional three years for the felony use of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.