Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood

Zakell Johnson, 27, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Zakell Johnson, 27, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year.

On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the murder of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.

Haughton was shot and killed in the Fan neighborhood in January - making Richmond’s first homicide in 2022.

On Monday, Johnson was sentenced to 40 years for second-degree murder with 18 years suspended, and an additional three years for the felony use of a firearm.

