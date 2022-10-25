Man critically hurt in shooting in front of Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of a Henrico home Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing, masked, and gloves. The suspect left the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

