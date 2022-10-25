Healthcare Pros
“I felt like I was going to die.” Grayson County residents react to quake

Virginia Tech seismograph picked up on the Tuesday morning earthquake.
Virginia Tech seismograph picked up on the Tuesday morning earthquake.
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people in Grayson County felt the Oct. 25 earthquake. Some people said it sounded like a bomb going off, and others thought their roof was caving in.

“I felt like I was going to die,” Grayson County resident Charlie McCraw said.

“The first one two years ago sounded like a freight train,” Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said. “This one sounded more like a bomb. It was, it was pretty bad.”

McCraw said he was about to take a shower when the rumbling started.

“All I heard was this big thump,” he said. “It sounded like somebody moving furniture, but the way it sounded, it sounded like the ceiling was going to come down on me.”

That was the shaking of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake, which was picked up by Virginia Tech seismographs.

“At that level, you’ll feel it in an area probably within 20 miles,” VT Research Professor Martin Chapman said.

He says this might be an aftershock from the 2020 earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina.

“It will be a brief rattling of the windows and so forth if you’re indoors,” he said. “If you’re outside, you might not even notice it.”

Out of precaution, Grayson County Public Schools closed Oct. 25, to make sure all the buildings are safe.

“Because of what we dealt with two years ago, we had to go back as a precaution and go back over those areas that we had a concern before,” Wilmore said.

GCPS expects to be back in school Oct. 26.

