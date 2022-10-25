Healthcare Pros
‘A heart for people’: Woman’s reach goes beyond her church community

When Laurie Amadeo received the money from Acts of Kindness, she immediately donated it.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Laurie Amadeo, serving God means serving others.

“She has a heart for people,” Mary Catherine Slaughter said of Amadeo, this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient.

Amadeo is the worship ministry assistant and oversees all the audio and video equipment for Sunday service and all church-related events.

But her reach touches just about every part of this building.

“My husband often says, and it’s true, that the day I retire, I’ll still be doing this job and just not getting a paycheck for it,” Amadeo said.

She’s an extension of the church, and when given the opportunity to help others - whether inside or outside the church - she never hesitates.

“She has helped low-income families who have had children, supplying them with gifts for Christmas,” said Slaughter.

She’s also not in it for the money.

When she got the $300 award for the Acts of Kindness, she donated it immediately to pay for Bibles for the church’s fall festival.

“I gave it away,” she said. “I don’t do what I do for money. I really don’t.”

