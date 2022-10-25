‘He comes from a happy home’: Vigil held for Richmond teen shot and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community gathered at Chimborazo Park in Richmond on Monday to remember the life of 17-year-old Tamel Durant.

Tamel was shot and killed in Fairfield Ct. on Wednesday, and police later found his body in a trash can.

“I don’t feel like preaching, but I feel it in my spirit because I feel like this is a situation that shouldn’t have happened,” Lawerence Durant Sr., Tamel’s grandfather, said to the dozens of people at Monday night’s vigil.

Tamel is the second Armstrong High School student to be shot and killed this school year.

His family said they didn’t understand why someone would do this, describing the teen as someone who loved music and watching the Golden State Warriors play basketball.

“He wasn’t a street kid, he wasn’t violent, he wasn’t no gangster, he was no thug, no criminal, he comes from a happy home,” James Durant, Tamel’s uncle, said. “My family is devastated. This shouldn’t happen.”

Tamel moved from New York with his father to Richmond and was looking to turn his life around.

Some of his classmates who were at Monday night’s vigil said Tamel was a quiet kid who loved school.

“We was supposed to graduate this year, we were supposed to continue to be at odds, and then just one day you don’t show up,” a classmate told the crowd. “It wasn’t that you didn’t want to but because you actually couldn’t, and I never got to say goodbye to you, and this is me saying until we get to meet again, my friend.”

As Richmond Police continue investigating, the family asks the community to speak with their loved ones because you never know when it may be the last.

“Come together not just on occasions like this but outside of these occasions,” a family member said. “Come together as families and as friends, so we don’t have to deal with things like this anymore.”

The Richmond NAACP, who organized the vigil, said the family needs help transporting Tamel back to New York for a funeral service.

A GoFundMe page has been set up here.

Police ask if you know anything about this incident, give Crime Stoppers a call at (804)-780-1000.

HAPPENING NOW: The community is gathered at Chimborazo Park to remember the life of 17-year-old Tamel Durant who was shot and killed last week in Fairfield Court. Police say his body was found in a trash can. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/wHawvmzCw7 — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.