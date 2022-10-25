Healthcare Pros
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 1st congressional district

Due to redistricting about 60% of the 1st District is now covering parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others.
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All week long, NBC12 is On Your Side ahead of the midterms and previewing races in the area.

With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others.

From left: Republican Rob Wittman, Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster.
From left: Republican Rob Wittman, Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster.(Photos via 1st District candidates)

Republican Rob Wittman is seeking re-election. The eight-term congressman says the top issues he’s hearing on the campaign trail are the economy, secure border, and public safety.

“I want to make sure that we have an economy that’s strong. Let’s get back to manufacturing in the United States. Let’s make sure too that we are releasing impediments that are there in front of businesses,” said Wittman.

NBC12 spent time with him during a stop at a Waffle House in New Kent County. Wittman says his priorities include getting the workforce back to where it needs to be, and he also says there’s a need for a new energy policy.

“Let’s make sure we have an energy policy. An all of the above energy policy let’s develop all of our energy sources,” said Wittman.

His Democratic opponent is Herb Jones.

The retired Army colonel, who gave 30 years of service, says he got into the race because he wants to give back to the community

“I believe in the promise of America. I believe in freedom, democracy, truth and justice. My opponent does not,” said Jones.

Jones says women’s reproductive rights, guns, along with democracy and freedom, are the top issues he’s hearing about while meeting with voters in the district.

“Let me be clear, this is a referendum on his voting record. His voting record is horrendous,” said Jones.

Third party candidate David Foster is also on the ballot. He calls himself a conservative independent, whose focus would be on term limits and keeping corruption out of the halls of Congress.

“I’m proposing 12 years. After 12 years no matter how you serve you’ve got to go home, go work for a university or go work for some board somewhere for some corporation,” said Foster.

UVA’s Center for Politics has rated this contest as “safe” for the Republican incumbent. Voters will make that call on Nov. 8.

