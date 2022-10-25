Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Brewing Backlash: VCU in hot water for branded beer deal

VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members.

Several people claim it goes against university policy, but that hasn’t stopped the rollout, which is still set for tomorrow.

Long-time professor Dr. Everett Carpenter says the school’s branding and trademark policy explicitly prohibits putting the VCU brand on beer or alcoholic beverages.

“I think this is a prime example of VCU’s administration not listening and putting out a bad message,” Carpenter said.

Back in May, the University’s President, Michael Rao, put an interim policy in place, allowing exceptions.

VCU signed the beer contract with Hardywood under that interim policy.

Carpenter says when faculty returned in the fall, they did not approve of that modified policy.

“When it came back to University Council, the Committee on Academic Affairs and University Policies voted against it,” he said.

The committee argued it goes against VCU’s mission as a “minority-serving” institution that is supposed to provide health resources to communities impacted by alcohol and drug abuse.

The school still moved forward with the beer contract. On campus, the reactions varied.

“I definitely get the backlash for it, but one aspect is that they are giving the money back to VCU scholarships is a positive thing that comes with it,” VCU Senior Alex Rodriguez said.

“The other part of this that is very troubling is that interim policy is supposed to only be used in emergent situations where federal regulations have changed, or there’s accreditation changes, things like that,” Carpenter said. “I can’t imagine how the branding of VCU beer is an emergency situation.”

VCU Senior Arlo Beland says he isn’t worried about the beer launch causing alcohol issues. He says he feels it highlights that the school doesn’t have its priorities straight.

“Why are we focused on making a beer when our students are getting shot like every day and stuff?” he asked.

Beland also says it feels in poor taste following the hazing death of freshman Adam Oakes last year.

“The fact that VCU is putting out a branded beer right after that,” Beland said. “That timing is so terrible.”

NBC12 reached out to VCU for an interview. Instead, the University provided the statement below:

“Beer is currently available at the Siegel Center. Branded beer is permitted under VCU’s interim University Trademarks & Licensing policy as approved in May 2022.

VCU will not market the branded beer directly to students. It is designed for alumni and sports fans of legal drinking age – as are similar branded beverages already available from three other Virginia universities. The launch of VCU-branded beer will be accompanied by a strong message of responsible use to demonstrate VCU’s commitment to advocate against underage drinking and the abuse of alcohol products.

Proceeds from sales will go directly to student scholarships.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey was arrested on Oct. 20. He is currently in Pamunkey Regional...
Mechanicsville man facing multiple child pornography charges
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service.
Richmond police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service
When Laurie Amadeo received the money from Acts of Kindness, she immediately donated it.
‘A heart for people’: Woman’s reach goes beyond her church community
Dr. Tamara Sterling was officially sworn in as the latest superintendent for the school...
New Petersburg Public Schools superintendent sworn-in
Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover.
Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover