Brewing Backlash: VCU in hot water for branded beer deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members.

Several people claim it goes against university policy, but that hasn’t stopped the rollout, which is still set for tomorrow.

Long-time professor Dr. Everett Carpenter says the school’s branding and trademark policy explicitly prohibits putting the VCU brand on beer or alcoholic beverages.

“I think this is a prime example of VCU’s administration not listening and putting out a bad message,” Carpenter said.

Back in May, the University’s President, Michael Rao, put an interim policy in place, allowing exceptions.

VCU signed the beer contract with Hardywood under that interim policy.

Carpenter says when faculty returned in the fall, they did not approve of that modified policy.

“When it came back to University Council, the Committee on Academic Affairs and University Policies voted against it,” he said.

The committee argued it goes against VCU’s mission as a “minority-serving” institution that is supposed to provide health resources to communities impacted by alcohol and drug abuse.

The school still moved forward with the beer contract. On campus, the reactions varied.

“I definitely get the backlash for it, but one aspect is that they are giving the money back to VCU scholarships is a positive thing that comes with it,” VCU Senior Alex Rodriguez said.

“The other part of this that is very troubling is that interim policy is supposed to only be used in emergent situations where federal regulations have changed, or there’s accreditation changes, things like that,” Carpenter said. “I can’t imagine how the branding of VCU beer is an emergency situation.”

VCU Senior Arlo Beland says he isn’t worried about the beer launch causing alcohol issues. He says he feels it highlights that the school doesn’t have its priorities straight.

“Why are we focused on making a beer when our students are getting shot like every day and stuff?” he asked.

Beland also says it feels in poor taste following the hazing death of freshman Adam Oakes last year.

“The fact that VCU is putting out a branded beer right after that,” Beland said. “That timing is so terrible.”

NBC12 reached out to VCU for an interview. Instead, the University provided the statement below:

“Beer is currently available at the Siegel Center. Branded beer is permitted under VCU’s interim University Trademarks & Licensing policy as approved in May 2022.

VCU will not market the branded beer directly to students. It is designed for alumni and sports fans of legal drinking age – as are similar branded beverages already available from three other Virginia universities. The launch of VCU-branded beer will be accompanied by a strong message of responsible use to demonstrate VCU’s commitment to advocate against underage drinking and the abuse of alcohol products.

Proceeds from sales will go directly to student scholarships.”

