Richmond police chief resigns after 2 and a half years of service

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Acting Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as acting police chief since this afternoon after police chief Gerald Smith formally resigned.

Smith will be on administrative leave until Dec. 31 after serving 2 and a half years of service.

As acting chief, Edwards graduated with a degree in criminal justice and decided to become a member of the Richmond Police Department in 1999, serving for the past 23 years.

