7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.

WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake.

Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them.

Police are now looking for the person or persons who called them in.

A bomb threat is a Class 5 felony in Virginia.

