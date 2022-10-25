Healthcare Pros
5 Chesterfield libraries now open for early in-person voting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As early voting gets underway, Chesterfield County has opened five satellite early voting locations.

These sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, and Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s a list of the five libraries now available for early in-person voting:

  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road)
  • Clover Hill Library (6701 Deer Run Drive)
  • LaPrade Library (9000 Hull Street Road)
  • Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Blvd.)
  • North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road)

For more information, click here.

