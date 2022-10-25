5 Chesterfield libraries now open for early in-person voting
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As early voting gets underway, Chesterfield County has opened five satellite early voting locations.
These sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, and Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here’s a list of the five libraries now available for early in-person voting:
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road)
- Clover Hill Library (6701 Deer Run Drive)
- LaPrade Library (9000 Hull Street Road)
- Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Blvd.)
- North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road)
