Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

Officers were called to the 2000 block of E Washington St.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died.

Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman, identified Monday as 22-year-old Chyna Harrison-Pegram, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A second female victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred in the same location.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.

