Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to begin

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia state Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022. A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom on Monday.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”

The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit before McBurney in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong, and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Mini Greek festival will feature signature dishes of Pastichio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork...
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
One man dead in Southside shooting
The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds.
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

Latest News

midterms
Control of Congress: What could happen in the 2022 midterms
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Next UK prime minister: Sunak closes in after Johnson balks
An aerial view of workers from the James River Association, DWR, USFWS and the Virginia...
Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely
Reading and math scores in the U.S. are heading in the wrong direction.
Historic drop in math, reading scores during pandemic