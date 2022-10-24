Healthcare Pros
Special meeting planned to discuss potential Petersburg casino partnership

The meeting will be held by casino-developer Tuesday at the Petersburg Public Library at 4 p.m.
A company that lost out on building a Richmond casino is now the top pick to build one in Petersburg.
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council is getting a clearer idea of the economic developments that could be coming if the city becomes home to the state’s 5th casino.

The frontrunner to develop the site “Cordish Companies” will be laying out its plans during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the city, a contract for a casino has not been awarded to a developer. Residents can hear directly from Cordish Companies which has expressed interest in building its next casino in Petersburg.

This will be the first informational meeting for the residents and the city council, given by Cordish.

Last week, during a closed city council meeting, leaders voted to adopt a plan that would look into a possible partnership with the casino developer.

While a location has not been chosen for a casino, there is an idea of its size.

According to the findings from a JLARC Study presented to state lawmakers last week, Petersburg could support a Casino with 1,700 slot machines, restaurants to accommodate 600 guests, a 300-room hotel, and a 1,500-seat events center.

Cordish also touts that it will focus on supporting minority-owned and women lead businesses.

If the casino does come to Petersburg, it would be the 5th host city in the state and likely the last one for a while if state leaders like Senator Joe Morrisey have anything to say about it.

The Senator wants to prevent direct competition and has legislation in the works that would not only add Petersburg to the list of eligible cities that can host a casino but would also essentially prevent cities, like Richmond, from developing their own.

That meeting will happen at the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W. Washington St. at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

