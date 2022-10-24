RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant Week is back this week in its 21st year. While many diners look forward to the week of decadent meals at a lower cost, there is a more charitable purpose behind the movement.

Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course meal for $35.22 from some of the best locally-owned restaurants in support of Feed More, a Richmond-based nonprofit that collects, prepares, and distributes food to our communities in need.

Participating restaurants will be donating $5.22 of every meal purchased to Feed More to support hunger-relief programs such as Meals on Wheels, the Kids Café, Mobile Pantry, and more.

Richmond Restaurant week starts Monday, Oct. 24, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. All are welcome to experience some of the best restaurants Richmond has to offer while participating in the effort to stop hunger in our community.

Here are the restaurants that are participating:

Alewife

Bar Solita

Beijing on Grove

Birdie’s

Casa Del Barco (Short Pump and Canal Walk locations)

Common House

Conejo

East Coast Provisions, West Coast Provisions

Fat Dragon

Island Shrimp Co.

Julep’s

La Grotta

Laura Lee’s

Lucky AF

Max’s on Broad

Nama Indian

Osaka Sushi & Steak

Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop

Rowland Fine Dining

Sam Miller’s

Southbound

Southern Kitchen

Tang & Biscuit

Tarrant’s Downtown

Tarrant’s West

Tazza

The Boathouse (Short Pump, City Point, Rocket’s Landing, and Sunday Park locations)

The Daily Kitchen and Bar (Carytown and Short Pump locations)

The Hard Shell (Downtown and The Shops at Bellgrade locations)

The Roosevelt

The Shaved Duck

Wong Gonzalez & Wong’s Tacos

