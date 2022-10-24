Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Restaurant Week is back!

Dozens of restaurants are participating in Richmond Restaurant Week Oct 24-30.
Dozens of restaurants are participating in Richmond Restaurant Week Oct 24-30.(Photos: Richmond Restaurant Week)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant Week is back this week in its 21st year. While many diners look forward to the week of decadent meals at a lower cost, there is a more charitable purpose behind the movement.

Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course meal for $35.22 from some of the best locally-owned restaurants in support of Feed More, a Richmond-based nonprofit that collects, prepares, and distributes food to our communities in need.

Participating restaurants will be donating $5.22 of every meal purchased to Feed More to support hunger-relief programs such as Meals on Wheels, the Kids Café, Mobile Pantry, and more.

Richmond Restaurant week starts Monday, Oct. 24, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. All are welcome to experience some of the best restaurants Richmond has to offer while participating in the effort to stop hunger in our community.

Here are the restaurants that are participating:

  • Alewife
  • Bar Solita
  • Beijing on Grove
  • Birdie’s
  • Casa Del Barco (Short Pump and Canal Walk locations)
  • Common House
  • Conejo
  • East Coast Provisions, West Coast Provisions
  • Fat Dragon
  • Island Shrimp Co.
  • Julep’s
  • La Grotta
  • Laura Lee’s
  • Lucky AF
  • Max’s on Broad
  • Nama Indian
  • Osaka Sushi & Steak
  • Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop
  • Rowland Fine Dining
  • Sam Miller’s
  • Southbound
  • Southern Kitchen
  • Tang & Biscuit
  • Tarrant’s Downtown
  • Tarrant’s West
  • Tazza
  • The Boathouse (Short Pump, City Point, Rocket’s Landing, and Sunday Park locations)
  • The Daily Kitchen and Bar (Carytown and Short Pump locations)
  • The Hard Shell (Downtown and The Shops at Bellgrade locations)
  • The Roosevelt
  • The Shaved Duck
  • Wong Gonzalez & Wong’s Tacos

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Mini Greek festival will feature signature dishes of Pastichio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork...
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
One man dead in Southside shooting
The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds.
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery
The campaign runs through Oct. 31.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s annual Halloween fundraiser aims to support children
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election
Richmond Restaurant Week has had a lifelong commitment to donating a portion of every meal...
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week