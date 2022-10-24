Healthcare Pros
Richmond receives millions to address youth homelessness

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the federal funding Monday morning
By Macy Moors
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 4 million dollars is being awarded to the greater Richmond Continuum of Care to address and end youth homelessness.

This $4,478,877 award marks the first time the Richmond region is receiving dedicated youth funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“A stable, safe and supportive shelter is critical to each child’s development. A home is the foundation to our lives,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

Monday morning, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development presented the hefty check to regional partners, including local government officials.

“Homelessness is an issue that cannot be ignored. It exists whether or not we decide to see it, and it looks different in each of our localities,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stony said.

“Children who have a backpack should have books in them. They should have school supplies in them. They should not have to be worried about their next meal. They should not have clothes or other things that are going to sustain them because of homelessness,” Chesterfield’s Chair of Board of Supervisors Christopher Winslow said.

The GRCOC will allocate the funding to Homeward, which is a Richmond-based nonprofit that helps the homeless.

Homeward’s Youth Projects Manager Frances Marie Pugh says nearly 8% of overall continuum care consists of youth experiencing homelessness.

Pugh says this past summer, they saw people need a place to call home more than ever, and that need is expected to rise heading into the colder months.

“Winter is a difficult time for anyone experiencing homelessness. As the months get colder and the days get shorter, it’s harder to make decisions, and there’s less places open, fewer places to go outside,” Pugh said.

Pugh says Homeward will host a community-led planning process in the upcoming weeks to discuss how the funding will address the great need.

