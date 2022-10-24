Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices fall nearly 6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.24 per gallon Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few weeks of steady increases, gas prices in Richmond have fallen. The latest gas prices have dropped by 5.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.24 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.96 per gallon, which is an 72.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

