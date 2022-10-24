Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week.

At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.

Then, while pointing the gun, the suspect took money from the cash register and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

