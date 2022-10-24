Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely

An aerial view of workers from the James River Association, DWR, USFWS and the Virginia...
An aerial view of workers from the James River Association, DWR, USFWS and the Virginia Department of Forestry planting live stakes, trees and herbaceous vegetation where Nobles Road used to intersect Flowerdew Hundred Creek.(James River Association)
By Evan Visconti
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve.

Earlier this year, officials took steps to benefit Flowerdew Hundred Creek’s unique ecology by removing a culvert, or small tunnel that funnels water underneath a roadway, that was identified as a barrier to fish passage.

In March, the Virginia Department of Transportation decommissioned Nobles Road, and workers removed the culvert and replaced it with a natural stream channel, allowing the unrestricted passage of aquatic wildlife.

The project, which was funded with a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, led to the reconnection of nearly 2 miles of potential river herring spawning habitat.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Mini Greek festival will feature signature dishes of Pastichio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork...
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
One man dead in Southside shooting
The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds.
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.24 per gallon Monday.
Richmond gas prices fall nearly 6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
The community will gather to mourn the 17-year-old Richmond student who was killed in Fairfield...
News to Know for Oct. 24: Fort Belvoir barricade situation; Proposed transgender policy; Student loan forgiveness
Monday Forecast: Lots of clouds to start the week but not much of a rain chance
Monday Forecast: Lots of clouds to start the week but not much of a rain chance
Transgender demonstration
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy