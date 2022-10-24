News to Know for Oct. 24: Fort Belvoir barricade situation; Proposed transgender policy; Student loan forgiveness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

Person in Custody After “Barricade Situation” at Fort Belvoir

(Valeria Fugate)

A squad from the FBI’s Washington Field Office responded to the incident at about 8 yesterday morning.

According to the FBI, the situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.

No one was injured during the situation.

Teen Identified In Fairfield Court Murder

The community will gather to mourn the 17-year-old Richmond student who was killed in Fairfield Court.

Tamel Durant was shot and killed in broad daylight last week.

Police say the teen’s body was found inside a trash can.

There will be a candlelight vigil for him tonight. It will happen at 6 p.m. at Chimborazo Park.

Organizers ask that you bring a candle or blue balloons.

Borrowers Left Waiting on Student Debt Relief

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Right now, the Biden Administration is encouraging people eligible for student loan debt relief to continue applying online-- even though the program is now on hold.

A federal appeals court blocked the program on Friday due to a Republican-led legal challenge of the policy.

The administration could have begun processing applications as soon as yesterday. Now, millions of borrowers are left in limbo as this process plays out.

Nearly 22 million people have already signed up for the loan forgiveness plan since the website went live.

The Biden administration is expected to respond to the legal challenge today.

Public Comment for Proposed Transgender Student Policy Ending

The public comment period for Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy for schools ends this week.

More than 60,000 comments have been submitted so far.

The policy would require the parents of transgender and nonbinary students to submit legal paperwork before they could change their pronouns or use the bathroom matching their gender identity.

Some people are protesting the proposal, saying it would severely limit their rights.

The governor has said he just wants to make sure parents are a part of the process.

the public comment period ends on Wednesday. The state education department will then review those comments, and make any final changes to the policy proposal.

Cloudy Start to the Work Week

Most of RVA will see mostly cloudy skies, however, those on the western side will get a little sun.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

